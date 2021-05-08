Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $12.03 Million Position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 2.27% of AVROBIO worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in AVROBIO by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,009,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 202,691 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AVROBIO by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AVROBIO by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 665,714 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $359.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. Analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVRO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on AVROBIO from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AVROBIO Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

