Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 498 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock worth $306,134,932. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

PG stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average is $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.