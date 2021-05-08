Tredegar Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Tredegar has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $15.10 on Friday. Tredegar has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $506.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

