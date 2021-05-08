Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

TSE LNR opened at C$79.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$68.03. Linamar has a one year low of C$29.38 and a one year high of C$91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linamar will post 7.9000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linamar news, Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total transaction of C$505,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,644.70. Also, Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total value of C$91,759.65.

LNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Linamar to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

