Arrow Financial Corp Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.71.

Shares of COST opened at $384.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.45 and its 200 day moving average is $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

