Insider Selling: CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells $69,759.25 in Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CACI opened at $264.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $190.16 and a 1-year high of $266.31.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.70.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

