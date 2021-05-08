Zen Protocol Trading Down 39% Over Last 7 Days (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0680 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $608.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 39% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.80 or 0.01171969 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00102004 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

