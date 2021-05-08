BOX (NYSE:BOX) & HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Financial Comparison

BOX (NYSE:BOX) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BOX and HubSpot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $696.26 million 4.86 -$144.35 million ($0.96) -22.04 HubSpot $674.86 million 35.56 -$53.75 million ($0.34) -1,499.00

HubSpot has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BOX. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BOX has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX -9.12% -124.79% -6.89% HubSpot -9.78% -4.76% -1.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BOX and HubSpot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 0 1 7 0 2.88 HubSpot 0 0 17 1 3.06

BOX presently has a consensus target price of $25.29, suggesting a potential upside of 19.50%. HubSpot has a consensus target price of $525.92, suggesting a potential upside of 3.19%. Given BOX’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BOX is more favorable than HubSpot.

Summary

HubSpot beats BOX on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It offers web, mobile and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2021, the company had over 105,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages; and 77.7 million registered users. Box, Inc. serves healthcare, government, life sciences, and financial services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

