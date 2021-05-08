-$3.75 EPS Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post ($3.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.31). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($15.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.68) to ($14.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($14.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.02) to ($6.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDGL shares. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $130.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $87.38 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

