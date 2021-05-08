Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NYSE AIF opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.