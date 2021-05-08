Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 861 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $873.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $877.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $788.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $722.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

