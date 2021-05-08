Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,257,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after buying an additional 58,627 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,197,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,477,000 after buying an additional 106,906 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,760,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 101,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $37.44 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50.

