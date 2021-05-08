Allworth Financial LP Acquires 449 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

Caterpillar stock opened at $240.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $241.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.23.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

