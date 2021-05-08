HC Wainwright Lowers U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target to $16.00

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of USAU opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. U.S. Gold has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

