Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) to “Hold”

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of VERI opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banta Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Veritone by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,401,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,591,000 after buying an additional 81,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veritone by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,576 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Veritone by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 248,516 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,509,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Veritone by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

