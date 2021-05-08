Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $95.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.