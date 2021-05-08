Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Announces Earnings Results

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.500-0.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.50-0.80 EPS.

NYSE:FLR opened at $24.68 on Friday. Fluor has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.