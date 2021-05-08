Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of high single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.830-1.940 EPS.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.13.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.63.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

