BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.94 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-$4.35 EPS.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.