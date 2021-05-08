Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

TEVA stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

