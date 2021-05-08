Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $97.52 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $23,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,933 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $9,830,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

