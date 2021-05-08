Insider Selling: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) CFO Sells 15,333 Shares of Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETH opened at $31.99 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETH shares. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.