Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) COO Thomas J. Hogan Sells 8,224 Shares of Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PRFT stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 34,600.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Perficient by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

