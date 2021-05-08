Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $147.92

Xaar plc (LON:XAR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.92 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 194.20 ($2.54). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 190.80 ($2.49), with a volume of 201,279 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 148.24. The stock has a market cap of £155.74 million and a PE ratio of -13.09.

Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

