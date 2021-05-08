Insider Selling: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 103,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FBP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

