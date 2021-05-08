Philip Ryan Sr. Barros Sells 16,052 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $55.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 38.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,960,000 after buying an additional 1,412,399 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 759,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 105,463 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $18,511,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

