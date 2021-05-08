CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $276.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $168.69 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

