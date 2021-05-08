CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,801 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s stock opened at $234.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.57. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

