Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Purchases Shares of 1,653 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $138.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

