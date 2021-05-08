Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $480.00 at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $475.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $432.47 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $436.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.98.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 329.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 11,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,659,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

