Indorse Token (IND) Price Reaches $0.0396 on Major Exchanges

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $168.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00081053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00064606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00102623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.01 or 0.00763512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,396.87 or 0.09156603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

