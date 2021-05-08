Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

FNV opened at $147.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average of $128.35. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNV. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

