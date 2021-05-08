Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $419,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 73.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.38.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $496.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $482.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.