Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.