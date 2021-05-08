Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 3,757 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $99.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,748 shares of company stock worth $19,368,166. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.