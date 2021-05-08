Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $3,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 942,686 shares of company stock valued at $72,261,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.64 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

