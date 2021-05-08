Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 733 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,552 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

