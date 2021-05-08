Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $303.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,154,666 shares of company stock worth $609,712,011 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

