Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells $298,035.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $298,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,216.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.20.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

