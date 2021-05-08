We Are One Seven LLC Invests $547,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG opened at $179.49 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $180.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

