Greenleaf Trust Has $19.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 105,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 415,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 193,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

