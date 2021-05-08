Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Tapestry stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

