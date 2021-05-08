Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $295.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.84.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $151.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.76. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.62 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at $884,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,572 shares of company stock worth $96,347,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

