STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STM. Cowen increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of STM stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

