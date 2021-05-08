Morgan Stanley Raises Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $58.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.45.

SNV stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,827,000 after acquiring an additional 50,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

