KeyCorp Boosts The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $300.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $268.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $304.83.

Shares of SHW opened at $287.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.99. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $176.06 and a 52 week high of $287.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 896.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after buying an additional 43,622 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,980,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

