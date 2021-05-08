Crowns (CWS) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Crowns has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $30.41 million and $4.92 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can now be bought for $25.06 or 0.00042820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00080985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00064668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00102885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.24 or 0.00765827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,357.01 or 0.09152493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,305 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

