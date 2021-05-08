EventChain (EVC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $32,607.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00080985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00064668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00102885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.24 or 0.00765827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,357.01 or 0.09152493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

