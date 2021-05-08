Po.et (POE) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Po.et has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar. Po.et has a market cap of $1.38 million and $2,721.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00080985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00064668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00102885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.24 or 0.00765827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,357.01 or 0.09152493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

