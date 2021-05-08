Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $3,075,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,843,481.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, William Hoffman sold 150,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $15,960,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,774,100.00.

NARI opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.38. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 26.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,998,000 after purchasing an additional 423,540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Inari Medical by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after acquiring an additional 818,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 507,832 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 643.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 417,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,964 shares during the period. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.